Why venture capital wants both automaker experience and start-up agility

Today’s industry giants use VC as a means of future-proofing their businesses. Nobody has a crystal ball, but failing to act now could spell disaster. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 21, 2020

Venture capital (VC) investment has become an essential component of the modern automotive manufacturer. Some have been at it longer than others: a recent example is Volvo Group Venture Capital’s investment in the Palo Alto-based Apex.AI, a developer of self-driving operating systems which it believes could put autonomous vehicles (AV) on the road faster. But Volvo is a relative latecomer to proceedings, launching its VC fund in 2018. GM ventures was founded in 2010, and BMW’s iVentures followed a year later in 2011….

