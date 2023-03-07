Where is Microsoft in new mobility?

Software is transforming the automotive industry from a product focus to a service-based business model and ushering in an era of smart, clean mobility. The development ecosystem required for this is also evolving thanks to greater use of artificial intelligence (AI) and Industrial IoT. For Microsoft, the world’s largest vendor of computer software and one of the leading players in cloud computing services, it’s an opportunity to accelerate these transformative trends.

“Within automotive we serve as a tech-enabler,” explains Sanjay Ravi, General Manager, Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Industry at Microsoft. His team is working closely with automotive, mobility and transportation companies as they evolve into data- and software-driven mobility services providers. Its customers include heavy-hitters like General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen and ZF. The Microsoft brand might not appear on a vehicle or mobility service anytime soon, but more often than not its technology is underpinning an essential part of it. Automotive World sat down with Ravi to hear more about the tech giant’s influence on the future of mobility.