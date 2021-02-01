Where does steel fit in the shift to sustainable mobility?

The new Steel E-Motive engineering programme will serve as an argument in favour of steel for new mobility manufacturing. By Megan Lampinen

   February 1, 2021

Steel has served as the material of choice for car manufacturing since the industry’s inception, but vehicles have come a long way since then. Car manufacturers are now positioning themselves as mobility providers for a transport system defined by sustainability and connectivity. Just how relevant are steel architectures in light of the evolution towards a self-driving, electric Mobility as a Service (MaaS) ecosystem?…

