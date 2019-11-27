What will it take for electric buses to crack Europe?

Public transport operators are facing growing pressure to clean up their emissions. Europe’s Clean Vehicle Directive was updated early this year to increase public procurement targets for ‘clean’ buses. The specific targets vary by country and hinge on population and GDP, but generally require ‘clean’ buses to account for 24%-45% of new purchases by 2025. That jumps to 33%-66% in 2030. Half of the minimum target for the share of clean buses has to be fulfilled by procuring zero-emission buses….