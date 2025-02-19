What shapes brand value in the age of new mobility?

In a market characterised by transformation and uncertainty, nothing stays still for very long. That includes the title of world’s most valuable brand. Every year, brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance assesses the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organisations make strategic decisions. For automotive, the leader board remains in constant flux.

“Over the years, we’ve seen a few consistent leaders in the automotive industry, with Toyota, Mercedes, and Tesla regularly dominating the top three in brand value, while Porsche and BMW tend to follow closely behind,” says Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance Asia Pacific. “However, rankings do shift year to year, reflecting changing market trends, innovation, and evolving consumer perceptions.”