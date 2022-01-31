What is needed to modernise Brazil’s logistics sector?

Commercial transport operators in Brazil could see tremendous modernisation advancements across the decade as uptake of connected, automated and electric technologies increase. The preferred method of cargo transportation today is on-road trucking, partly because of the country’s limited rail network and rarely used rivers and waterways. Trucking fleets and logistics operators have shown interest in adopting a range of tools that could improve their efficiency and profitability, such as load matching, telematics, driver monitoring and routing assistance. There is also a decided movement towards low-emission technology, specifically battery electric vehicles.

That said, progress is coming from a low baseline.