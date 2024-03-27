VW Q4 2023 results

Volkswagen Group reported a 36% rise in operating profit for Q4 2023, following a 6.9% fall over the first nine months, meeting its (lowered) target for the full year.
Q4 group revenue grew by 14.5% to €87.2bn. In the automotive division alone the rise was 13.9% to €73.1bn, as all the passenger car and commercial vehicle brands reported higher sales for the period with the exceptions of Porsche and static sales at Traton. Group operating profit rose by 36% to €6.3bn and the margin rose by 1.1 points to 7.3%.
