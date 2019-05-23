Vulog hopes shared mobility will give Parisians their city back

Paris is a city with an eye keenly fixed on innovative future mobility solutions. The small capital, which is only six miles across, has long enjoyed a history of multi-modal transit options that cater to the needs of residents, commuters from Greater Paris and the 40 million tourists that visit the City of Lights. The extensive Paris Metro carries approximately 4.5 million riders per day—more than double the city’s population—and over 300 bus routes snake throughout the streets. In addition, cycling has been a popular mode of transport for decades and has experienced a surge in popularity as new bike lanes and highways have been introduced….