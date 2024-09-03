Volvo Trucks doubles the range of its FH Electric model

On 3 September 2024, Volvo Trucks announced that it had developed an electric truck (e-truck) capable of driving 600km on a single charge. Adapted from the company’s FH Electric model, which has a base range of 300km, the new long-range version is scheduled to enter production from H2 2024.

“Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our wide range of e-trucks and enable zero-exhaust emission transport also for the longer distances,” stated Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks. “It will be a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2.”