Volvo Trucks doubles the range of its FH Electric model

Volvo Trucks’ innovations concerning e-axles have enabled it to challenge the sentiment that battery-powered trucks cannot serve long-haul. By Will Girling

On 3 September 2024, Volvo Trucks announced that it had developed an electric truck (e-truck) capable of driving 600km on a single charge. Adapted from the company’s FH Electric model, which has a base range of 300km, the new long-range version is scheduled to enter production from H2 2024.

“Our new electric flagship will be a great complement to our wide range of e-trucks and enable zero-exhaust emission transport also for the longer distances,” stated Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks. “It will be a great solution for transport companies with a high annual mileage on their trucks and with a strong commitment to reduce CO2.”

