Volvo plugs gap in e-truck charging services

The move to electric opens new opportunities around transport charging services, and Volvo Trucks is moving in quickly. By Megan Lampinen

Europe’s trucking industry is slowly but surely heading towards a zero-emission future. The likes of Volvo, Daimler, and Traton Group each anticipate that fuel cell or battery electric models will account for at least half of their new truck sales by 2030. Charging infrastructure is pivotal to this transition, not just in terms of the number of stations but also their accessibility.

Volvo Trucks is pushing hard on a zero-emission vision and wants to ensure that charging concerns don’t stymie momentum. It recently launched a digital service to help truckers find and access charging public charging stations for heavy electric vehicles. Volvo Trucks President Roger Alm described it as “a real breakthrough for the electrification of heavy transport.”

