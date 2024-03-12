Volkswagen’s supply chain clarity questioned

In mid-February Porsche bloggers reported that Caymans and Boxsters were being held at US ports for unknown reasons. Within a few days it became apparent that not just 1,000 Porsche sports cars, but also several thousand Audis and a few hundred Bentleys were also stuck in US ports. Eventually Volkswagen admitted this was because a component sourced by a Tier 1 came from a sub-supplier located with the Xinjiang region. This meant that the part concerned was likely to have been made with forced labour and consequently any vehicles with components made by forced labour would run counter to US sanctions on China.