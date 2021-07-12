V2G tech is ready, but the business case is yet to be defined

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology promises value for players at all levels of the vehicle charging ecosystem. For the consumer, there is the potential to monetise their car by having it return power to the grid when not in use. For energy providers, it is a means of satisfying grid requirements during periods of high demand. For automakers, there is the opportunity to build intelligence into their vehicle charging systems, ensuring that electric vehicles (EV) can be topped up via the most efficient means possible.