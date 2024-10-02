US port strike threatens auto industry supply chain

On 1 October 2024, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported overall US sales of 542,872 units in Q3, an 8% year-on-year decline. However, there was also positive news: total year-to-date sales of 1,729,519 still put the company 6.2% ahead, with “electrified vehicle” sales at 710,060—up 56%. The latter category encompasses hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric vehicles, and fuel cells.

“In September, nearly 50% of our total sales volume was an electrified model,” said Jack Hollis, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at TMNA. “We believe that our portfolio approach to electrification is the best pathway to carbon neutrality while giving customers a variety of powertrain options that fits their lifestyle.” Despite the drop in Q3 sales, he added that the company was preparing to end 2024 on a “high note”.

That optimism might be strained by events that began on the very same day TMNA announced its financials. 36 major ports in the US from Maine to Texas went on strike for the first time since 1977. These hubs on the East and Gulf Coasts cover a third of the country’s import and export activity, and vehicles are just one of several commodities expected to be impacted by shipping delays.