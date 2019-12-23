Trucking advances gated by economics and regulation

Digitalisation is transforming the trucking industry, promising tremendous changes to the way that freight is moved. From electronic logging devices and load matching apps to platoons and driverless systems, a host of technologies are at work to improve delivery efficiency. At the same time, environmental concerns are propelling new innovations on the emissions front, and a growing number of players are looking into electrification and hydrogen fuel cells. When taken to their full conclusion, these technologies could suggest a future in which cabless vehicles ply the highways of the world in near constant operation, stopping only for deliveries and recharging. But just how quickly are developments likely to advance in the coming years, and how prepared are today’s players?

Avery Vise, Vice President of Trucking at Freight Transportation Research Associates (FTR), has been monitoring the industry for more than three decades. He anticipates some exciting advancements in freight movement over the next decade, but not necessarily at the speed that some players are expecting….