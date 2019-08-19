Truck-makers begin their journey into the world of digital services

It’s a brave new world for the big truck manufacturers as they start providing fleets and drivers with efficiency-boosting digital services. Xavier Boucherat considers some of the challenges they face ahead

   August 19, 2019

State-of-the-art trucks contain around 400 sensors and house software composed of more than 100 million lines of code. These figures reveal the efforts big truck manufacturers are making to prepare for an era of advanced fleet connectivity, one which transcends the abilities of today’s telematics….

Close
Close