Traton outlines plans for global trucking domination

Volkswagen’s truck and bus business evolved from a point where it simply sold new and used vehicles, to providing repairs, maintenance and financial and driver-related services. Now, executives say the new look company, Traton, is becoming an end-to-end logistics solutions provider.

The enterprise plans to control virtually every facet of owning and running a fleet of trucks, and while the name Traton may simply stand for ‘transportation’, this is more a tale of creating the world’s largest trucking subscription model….