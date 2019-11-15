The in-car voice assistant is here to stay, and it still has more to offer

Voice assistant technology is becoming a part of the everyday driving experience, and soon they could be as commonplace as a glove compartment. A 2019 survey by Capgemini found that out of 7,078 consumers, almost half are already using in-car voice technologies. Common applications include infotainment control, such as music selection. Research from the group—published in its Voice on the go report—concludes that within the next three years, this figure will rise to 73%, and that there will notable growth in integrated smart controls which, for example, could be used to turn on the heating at home whilst driving back from work….