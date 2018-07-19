The future of mobility is in the cloud, says Tier 1

Cars have been equipped with passive safety technologies such as seatbelts and airbags for decades now, but the widespread introduction of new technologies, such as sensor-based systems along the lines of adaptive cruise control and collision warning and avoidance systems, is forcing suppliers and automakers to evolve. But in order for these technologies to work as intended, data and data centres are required to play a vital role, as Vikas Krishna, ZF’s Vice President of Digital Strategy, Platforms and Business Model Innovation explained….