Testing and validation complexity advances along with AV development

Automated driving systems are growing ever more complex as vehicles take on greater levels of autonomy. That means the testing and validation of these systems is also increasing in complexity. Autonomous vehicles (AVs) must be able to handle a vast number of scenarios and driving conditions as well as those unusual situations that one may encounter once or twice in a lifetime. Some industry players have suggested that to gain the necessary level of exposure, an AV would need to drive 240 million kilometres (149.1 million miles). To be deemed safe, it would need to do so without any incidents….