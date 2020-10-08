Tech alone not enough to realise a Vision Zero future for trucking

Driving is an inherently dangerous task, ranking as the eight most likely cause of death according to the World Health Organisation. And while the automotive industry has worked hard to reduce road fatalities it is still far from reaching its goal of Vision Zero.

This is not to say that the sector hasn’t made progress. In the European Union (EU), for example, annual road fatalities have dropped by 42.4% since 2006. The EU’s roads are also among the safest in the world, counting just 48 fatalities per million inhabitants annually compared to the global average of 182. It’s a promising start, but work remains on reaching zero. …