Talent development pivotal to realising the future of mobility

The CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electric) megatrends reshaping the mobility industry pose numerous challenges for incumbent players. Employees with decades of experience in traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) may suddenly find themselves out of their depth when it comes to the smart, clean vehicles arriving on the market today. Addressing that skills gap and preparing the established workforce for the vehicles of tomorrow will be essential if the industry is to realise the full potential of CASE technology….