Sustainable fuels near performance parity, but is regulatory enthusiasm lacking?

The likes of bio-gasoline, ammonia and hydrogen show good promise, but the industry says they lack sufficient regulatory backing. By Jack Hunsley

Automakers have doubled down on their electric portfolios in recent years, with many pledging to go fully electric by 2030. However, most announcements have come with vital caveats and, for practically all players, that caveat is that internal combustion engine (ICE) models will still be produced and sold. Mercedes-Benz’ announcement is a case in point. “By the end of this decade we will be ready to go 100% electric—where market conditions allow,” said Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius at a July 2021 virtual event. This leaves the automotive industry with an important challenge: how to make today’s ICE technology as sustainable as possible.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.