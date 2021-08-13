Sustainable fuels near performance parity, but is regulatory enthusiasm lacking?

Automakers have doubled down on their electric portfolios in recent years, with many pledging to go fully electric by 2030. However, most announcements have come with vital caveats and, for practically all players, that caveat is that internal combustion engine (ICE) models will still be produced and sold. Mercedes-Benz’ announcement is a case in point. “By the end of this decade we will be ready to go 100% electric—where market conditions allow,” said Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius at a July 2021 virtual event. This leaves the automotive industry with an important challenge: how to make today’s ICE technology as sustainable as possible.