All-new Honda Civic Type R arrives at Tokyo Auto Salon

Fresh from testing at the Suzuka Circuit, the all-new Honda Civic Type R made its first public appearance in prototype at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Japan's premiere high-performance and custom car show

Fresh from testing at the Suzuka Circuit, the all-new Honda Civic Type R made its first public appearance in prototype at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Japan’s premiere high-performance and custom car show. Wearing a special camouflage designed exclusively for Type R, the prototype is featured in a new action-packed test-driving video, so TAS visitors can go behind the scenes with Honda engineers and experience the development of Type R. The best performing Civic Type R ever will be officially unveiled this year. #HondaCivic #TypeR

SOURCE: Honda