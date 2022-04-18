Surging complexity hampers the evolution of in-vehicle networks

The underlying architecture is more complex than it has ever been. What steps can the industry take to streamline things? By Freddie Holmes

The network of cables, computers and sensors inside a modern vehicle have allowed automakers to offer unrivalled levels of performance and functionality. The move has not been without its challenges, with new demands in terms of processing power, packaging and security. The industry is taking steps to reduce the amount of hardware under the skin of the car, but it may take time for the surge in complexity to abate.

Simon Schnurrer is a Partner in Oliver Wyman’s Automotive practice who has a background in automotive electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures. Speaking to Automotive World, he explained how different parts of the vehicle communicate today, and how changes to the in-vehicle network will be reshaped by the emergence of over-the-air updates, autonomous driving and electric powertrains.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here