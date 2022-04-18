Surging complexity hampers the evolution of in-vehicle networks

The network of cables, computers and sensors inside a modern vehicle have allowed automakers to offer unrivalled levels of performance and functionality. The move has not been without its challenges, with new demands in terms of processing power, packaging and security. The industry is taking steps to reduce the amount of hardware under the skin of the car, but it may take time for the surge in complexity to abate.

Simon Schnurrer is a Partner in Oliver Wyman’s Automotive practice who has a background in automotive electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures. Speaking to Automotive World, he explained how different parts of the vehicle communicate today, and how changes to the in-vehicle network will be reshaped by the emergence of over-the-air updates, autonomous driving and electric powertrains.