Still no clear winner in trucking’s green powertrain market

Anything from hydrogen fuel cells and ICEs to synthetic fuels and methane could feature in tomorrow’s greener trucking market. By Jack Hunsley

   December 3, 2020

2020 has been littered with huge announcements from the world’s leading truckmakers, many of which have detailed their roadmap for this decade. And throughout these announcements there has been one common theme; almost every major player will have deployed battery and hydrogen-powered trucks by 2030. Any out-of-the-loop observer could be forgiven for assuming tomorrow’s trucks will be powered solely by these technologies. However, it is by no means this straightforward….

