Still no clear winner in trucking’s green powertrain market

2020 has been littered with huge announcements from the world’s leading truckmakers, many of which have detailed their roadmap for this decade. And throughout these announcements there has been one common theme; almost every major player will have deployed battery and hydrogen-powered trucks by 2030. Any out-of-the-loop observer could be forgiven for assuming tomorrow’s trucks will be powered solely by these technologies. However, it is by no means this straightforward….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference