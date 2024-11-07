Stellantis deepens cuts to US factory staff

Stellantis continues to rein in its US production capacity. The automotive conglomerate confirmed on 7 November 2024 that it would indefinitely lay off an additional 1,100 union-represented workers at its Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, as it continues to reckon with declining sales and inventory pileups in North America. The layoffs will be effective from 5 January 2025.
