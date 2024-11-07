Stellantis deepens cuts to US factory staff

Excess inventory and waning consumer interest in the US is forcing Stellantis to reduce its Jeep production capacity once again. By Stewart Burnett 

Stellantis continues to rein in its US production capacity. The automotive conglomerate confirmed on 7 November 2024 that it would indefinitely lay off an additional 1,100 union-represented workers at its Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, as it continues to reckon with declining sales and inventory pileups in North America. The layoffs will be effective from 5 January 2025. 

