Sourcing EV battery materials poses practical and ethical complications

Electric vehicle (EV) uptake is expected to surge this decade. Figures from McKinsey project that around 450 EV models will launch between 2020 and 2023. And as more internal combustion engine (ICE) bans are implemented, and in some cases are fast-tracked as in the UK, the latter half of the 2020s should see encouraging EV uptake.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference