Bridgestone platform aims to simplify EV fleet transition

The global electric commercial vehicle market is expected to grow from 519,500 in 2023 to 2.16 million by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets. Yet, as telematics company Geotab stated in an April 2023 FAQ for fleet managers, “No two fleets operate the same way, which means there’s no single clear-cut answer to solve everyone’s unique EV transition requirements.” Transitional obstacles include securing the right energy supply, orchestrating a charging and route strategy, and regularly assessing electric battery health.