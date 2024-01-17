Bridgestone platform aims to simplify EV fleet transition

The EV Services Platform could enable fleet managers to negotiate transitional problems such as energy sourcing and route planning. By Lee Monks

The global electric commercial vehicle market is expected to grow from 519,500 in 2023 to 2.16 million by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets. Yet, as telematics company Geotab stated in an April 2023 FAQ for fleet managers, “No two fleets operate the same way, which means there’s no single clear-cut answer to solve everyone’s unique EV transition requirements.” Transitional obstacles include securing the right energy supply, orchestrating a charging and route strategy, and regularly assessing electric battery health.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here