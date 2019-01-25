Singapore’s electric conundrum: increase EV uptake, reduce ownership

Electrification is a common goal of many major cities. The potential to create an almost completely zero-emission mobility system has already led to the widespread use of electric buses, vans, bikes and scooters in the leading innovative cities across the globe. However, there is perhaps no other locations better suited to the electric vehicle (EV) than Singapore. Its position as a developed island city-state, combined with a high cost of living and vehicle ownership, has created a hot-pot of interest in the EV. However, whilst on paper, Singapore is suited for the EV, in practice there do remain some concerns….