Shared, clean, driverless: shuttles tackle several mobility challenges

Are autonomous, electric shuttles the future of urban transport? They certainly tick a number of boxes when it comes to tackling urban mobility challenges. With zero-emission propulsion and quiet operation, they can run in areas with additional restrictions on noise and air pollution. From a shared capacity perspective they reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Importantly, they are generally targeted at first- and last-mile transport gaps, encouraging greater use of other mass transit options.

It’s no wonder German technology specialist ZF has its eye on the segment. ZF showed off a couple of very different autonomous shuttles at its 2019 Technology Day near Dresden, highlighting the vast array of application potential for this emerging segment….