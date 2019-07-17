Shanghai aims high with intelligent and connected vehicle strategy

China is counting on connected vehicle technology to help address a number of urban mobility challenges, from traffic congestion to road collisions. Automakers have been developing a wide range of intelligent and connected vehicle (ICV) technologies for the China market over the past few years. The exact functionality on offer varies by brand. BMW models, for instance, have been enabled to use a handful of popular Chinese smartphone apps, including Weibo. Audi China and the FAW-Volkswagen joint venture have teamed with Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent to collaborate on such areas as data analysis, Internet-vehicle platform building and urban intelligent transport. Audi has also said that the first market for its upcoming 5G-connected cars will not be its home base of Europe, but rather China….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference