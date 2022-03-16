Semiconductor strategy: modernise or ‘be left behind’, warns supplier

onsemi offers insights into the role that semiconductors play in the path to autonomy and electrification. By Megan Lampinen

Demand for semiconductors has been growing rapidly as vehicles become increasingly electrified and connected. The global automotive semiconductor market was worth an estimated US$37.4bn in 2020 and will continue to grow; some estimates put its value at US$101.28bn by 2026.

However, the microchip supply chain remains severely constrained, and automakers are struggling to get their hands on the supplies they need. With the general consensus within the sector that 80% of automotive innovation is driven by semiconductors, the shortage could pose serious headwinds.

Arizona-based onsemi, formerly known as ON Semiconductor, is in the thick of the action on the automotive front. Simon Keeton, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Power Solutions Group, is helping pave what he believes is the path to ensuring that tomorrow’s supply chains can meet the industry’s electric and autonomous ambitions.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here