Semiconductor strategy: modernise or ‘be left behind’, warns supplier

Demand for semiconductors has been growing rapidly as vehicles become increasingly electrified and connected. The global automotive semiconductor market was worth an estimated US$37.4bn in 2020 and will continue to grow; some estimates put its value at US$101.28bn by 2026.

However, the microchip supply chain remains severely constrained, and automakers are struggling to get their hands on the supplies they need. With the general consensus within the sector that 80% of automotive innovation is driven by semiconductors, the shortage could pose serious headwinds.

Arizona-based onsemi, formerly known as ON Semiconductor, is in the thick of the action on the automotive front. Simon Keeton, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of its Power Solutions Group, is helping pave what he believes is the path to ensuring that tomorrow’s supply chains can meet the industry’s electric and autonomous ambitions.