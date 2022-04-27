Self-monitoring vehicles to revolutionise maintenance

Artificial intelligence is re-writing the rule book for vehicle diagnostics and helping to detect future faults before they cause a problem. Smart, connected technology can even automatically arrange for the necessary servicing, ensuring the parts are in stock and a technician will be available at the right time. For fleets on tight margins and where uptime is king, this could prove a real profit driver. For the long-term vision of autonomous vehicles, it could prove a necessity.

Questar is one of the leading innovators in this space. Under its previous guise as Traffilog it has nearly two decades of expertise in vehicle diagnostics. Current Chief Executive Erez Lorber took over the leadership role a couple years back and steered the company in a slightly different direction with the acquisition of SafeRide Technologies, a start-up focused on automotive AI and machine learning. The resulting combination of vehicle engineering expertise and cutting-edge AI technology brings a unique offering to the market.