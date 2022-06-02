Safety standards capture state-of-the-art, in snapshot

Megan Lampinen takes a deep dive into ISO 26262 with a member of the international team that helped develop this pivotal standard

Vehicles have been incorporating increasing amounts of electronics content over the past few decades. It really kicked off with the introduction of engine management systems for emissions control in the 1980s, marking the first use of microprocessors and software in vehicle control systems. Every decade since then has witnessed a similar step change in content. In the 1990s it centred around restraint systems, which started to become commonplace in mass market vehicles. In the 2000s it was stability control. In the 2010s it was driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

This past decade has seen a big push with powertrain electrification as more electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids make their way on to the road. Today, a typical vehicle will have electrical powertrain components, a suite of driver assistance features and connectivity capability. As a result, the electronics systems are becoming more central to how the vehicle operates, and it’s pivotal to get them right.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here