Real-world collaboration crucial for nurturing the connected vehicle urban ecosystem

Players are well aware of vehicle connectivity’s urban potential. Unlocking this future relies on testing its capabilities in real cities. By Jack Hunsley

   July 16, 2020

The connected car is expected to open up a whole new array of possibilities. However, in creating these roaming data generators, automakers are also opening up more opportunities for those in their supply chain. After decades of automakers ruling the roost, increased connectivity is being seen as a huge opportunity for suppliers….

Close
Close