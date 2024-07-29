Q2 results: GM finds the market a hard taskmaster

Despite headwinds from China and Cruise, GM results came in ahead of consensus forecasts and the company has once again lifted its full-year outlook. By Jonathan Storey

Following an earnings beat in Q1 2024, GM's Q2 results not only outperformed consensus forecasts again, but were again accompanied by an upward adjustment of its full-year forecast. The market's response was to mark the shares down by 6-7% on results day, its biggest daily drop since December 2022, though the price had climbed by around 2% in the days immediately prior to the Q2 earnings release.

The apparently perverse market reaction was thought to be attributable to longer-term concerns over the Cruise operation, continuing struggles in China and the potential for the North American market to become tougher.

