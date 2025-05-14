Hertz, one of the world's largest car rental companies, is teaming up with the iconic Jeep® brand to add a dedicated collection of Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles to its newest fleet yet

Hertz, one of the world’s largest car rental companies, is teaming up with the iconic Jeep® brand to add a dedicated collection of Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles to its newest fleet yet. Just in time to open the roof top and enjoy open-air freedom, the Wrangler 4xe (*America’s No. 1 selling plug-in hybrid) will be available for rent starting this month in major cities across the country. Plus, Hertz is giving customers a fun look under the hood at the unique Jeep driver culture (like what is up with the ducks?), surprise offers and more. Drivers can reserve their Jeep Wrangler 4xe this summer at this special Hertz.com link.

“We are thrilled to add the Jeep Wrangler 4xe to our expansive lineup of new cars, trucks and SUVs for rent at Hertz and give customers a taste of what’s it like to be a Wrangler owner,” said Henry Kuykendall, Hertz Executive Vice President of North American Operations. “The Jeep Wrangler is iconic and always in high demand for the summer. With the perfect blend of ruggedness and the latest tech features, the 4xe models are sure to delight those who are seeking ultimate freedom and adventure in their travels.”

It’s a (Hertz) Jeep® thing…

Hertz is also giving Wrangler 4xe drivers the opportunity to learn about and participate in the Jeep brand’s unique culture:

The Jeep® Wave : A friendly gesture for Jeep Wrangler drivers to acknowledge each other on the road.

: A friendly gesture for Jeep Wrangler drivers to acknowledge each other on the road. Jeep Ducking : A tradition where Jeep Wrangler owners place a rubber duck on another drivers’ Wrangler as a sign of appreciation for their ride and to spread joy.

: A tradition where Jeep Wrangler owners place a rubber duck on another drivers’ Wrangler as a sign of appreciation for their ride and to spread joy. Duck Duck Jeep® (Hertz Version): Hertz lucky duckies (a.k.a. Hertz renters) who find an exclusive Hertz-Jeep rubber duck in their Jeep Wrangler rental can unlock even more discounts and free upgrades for future Hertz rentals.

“The Jeep Wrangler is made for summer. The first hint of warm weather and sunshine means opening up or removing the top for owners to enjoy the open-air freedom the Wrangler offers,” said Lucy McLellan, global head of Jeep brand marketing and comunications. “Our partnership with Hertz gives drivers who haven’t yet experienced the perks that come with Wrangler-ownership the opportunity to see for themselves firsthand the joys of driving on the open road during their summer travels, receiving a ‘Jeep Wave,” getting ‘ducked’ and taking part in a community-culture that brings smiles to owners and passers-by around every corner.”

Added McLellan, “This partnership also gives drivers considering purchasing the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the chance to experience America’s No. 1 selling plug-in hybrid for themselves.”

SOURCE: Stellantis