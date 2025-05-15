ZF simplifies software updates for trailer OEMs

ZF unveils Software Update Management System (SUMS) Service Suite — a first-of-its-kind, modular solution for trailer software updates

ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division launched a new SUMS Service Suite, a comprehensive toolkit developed to support trailer manufacturers in achieving and maintaining compliance with international automotive software update standards. As vehicles become increasingly equipped with advanced electronics, the United Nations introduced Regulation R156 mandating OEMs to implement a Software Update Management System (SUMS) to ensure operational safety and cybersecurity throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle. ZF’s SUMS Service Suite enables trailer manufacturers to fulfil these requirements by providing them with a comprehensive toolkit.

“With the launch of our SUMS Service Suite, we’re delivering more than just compliance support — we’re providing trailer manufacturers with a future-ready foundation for managing software updates securely and efficiently,” says Dr. Peter Bruns, Trailer Launch Application Engineer and SUMS Expert at ZF. “Built on decades of industry expertise, our modular SUMS Suite puts the vehicle in the center and allows OEMs to choose products and services according to their needs, thereby helping them simplify their compliance with UN/ECE R156.”

Comprehensive SUMS support: ZF’s five-part service suite

ZF’s SUMS suite consists of five modular elements to support trailer OEMs in managing and documenting the full lifecycle of software updates in compliance with the stringent requirements of UN/ECE R156 regulation.

These include the ISO 24089-certified SCALAR SUMS SaaS platform, which manages, records and verifies software and hardware versions for any UN/ECE R156 relevant devices. The platform ensures compliance with cybersecurity standards, facilitates regular audits and certification renewals and documents the impact of software updates on type approvals and regulations. Consulting services to help trailer OEMs navigate UN/ECE R156 complexities are also included in the suite, as well as a comprehensive handbook, templates and checklists that help to clarify certification requirements. To further support trailer manufacturers, the suite also includes training programs for OEMs and suppliers, focusing on UN/ECE R156, while user training is provided through the SCALAR SUMS SaaS platform. A portfolio of SUMS-ready trailer technologies, such as the TEBS-E7 and iEBS electronic braking systems, OptiTire TPMS and the SmartBoard control panel complete the modular offering.

Setting the standard for SUMS through ISO certification

As the first tier-1 supplier to the commercial vehicle industry serving trailer manufacturers to earn the ISO 24089 certification, ZF CVS has demonstrated excellence in the field of automotive software update engineering. “This certification confirms our solutions included in the SUMS Service Suite are fully aligned with UN/ECE R156 requirements,” says Dr. Peter Bruns. “It sets a new industry benchmark and provides customers with peace of mind as they navigate complex compliance demands.”

Today, ZF’s certification already covers ZF’s SCALAR SUMS Software as a Service platform as well as a range of ZF CVS trailer products, but additionally, ZF’s unified engineering standards across its CVS division also helps pave the way for future certification of further trailer, truck and bus solutions.

SOURCE: ZF