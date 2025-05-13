Where next for VW Group tech under new R&D head?

Futureproofing in today’s rapidly changing automotive ecosystem is a high-risk gamble with disastrous consequences for betting on the wrong technology at the wrong time. The challenge is made all the more difficult by the numerous developments rolling out simultaneously across AI, electrification, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs). For Werner Tietz, it’s been hard enough setting the innovation roadmap at SEAT SA for the past five years, but he’s now adding responsibility for the entire Volkswagen Group.