Subaru Corporation announces consolidated financial results for FYE 2025

Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025

Subaru Corporation today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Results for FYE 2025: Consolidated revenue

Consolidated unit sales in Japan increased by 5.4% to 104,000 units, driven by steady demand for passenger vehicles such as the Forester, Outback, and the next-generation hybrid Crosstrek.

While retail sales in the key U.S. market continued to show strong momentum, posting year-over-year growth for 32 consecutive months through March, consolidated overseas unit sales, which primarily consist of wholesale sales by consolidated distributors to local retailers, decreased by 5.2% to 832,000 units, reflecting adjusted shipment volumes in line with current sales trends and inventory levels in overseas markets.

As a result, global consolidated unit sales declined by 4.1% to 936,000 units.

Accordingly, production in Japan was 602,000 units, roughly the same level as the previous year, while overseas production decreased by 6.3% to 345,000 units, resulting in a 2.4% decline in global production to 946,000 units.

Consolidated revenue decreased by 0.4% to 4,685.8 billion yen, as positive contributions from new model launches, pricing initiatives, and favorable exchange rates were more than offset by factors such as increased sales incentives due to the competitive environment overseas and lower sales volume.

Results for FYE 2025: Consolidated profit and loss

Operating profit declined by 13.4% to 405.3 billion yen, profit before tax fell by 15.8% to 448.5 billion yen, and profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was down 12.2% to 338.1 billion yen, mainly due to the same factors impacting consolidated revenue.

Forecast for FYE 2026

The earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 has yet to be determined, as the business environment surrounding our Group, including developments in U.S. tariff policy, remains uncertain, making it difficult to provide a reasonable estimate at this time.

While we expect some impact from construction at the Yajima Plant as we prepare for in-house production of battery EVs, we are aiming for global production and consolidated unit sales of 900,000 units.

Notes on figures in the results:

Vehicle volume figures are rounded to the nearest thousand. Yen figures are rounded to the nearest hundred million.

Forward-looking statements in this document, including financial and other projections, are based on information available at the time of publication and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially.

Reference for FYE 2025 consolidated financial results

SOURCE: Subaru