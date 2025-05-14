Bluedot now powers Rivian’s service fleet charging experience

By streamlining access to chargers, automating reimbursement, and simplifying tracking, Bluedot helps Rivian focus on what matters most—delivering world-class service

Bluedot, the company redefining EV fleet management, is excited to announce it is now supporting Rivian’s Mobile Service fleet operations by streamlining their EV charging experience. Bluedot’s innovative platform simplifies the charging process by providing unified, hassle-free access to chargers, along with sophisticated tracking and automated reimbursement capabilities. Bluedot enhances Rivian’s commitment to providing exceptional service experiences wherever their customers’ adventures take them.

“Our mission is simple: Make charging EV fleets effortless and efficient” said Ferhat Babacan, CEO at Bluedot. “Collaborating with Rivian aligns perfectly with our vision to remove friction from EV fleet management. Rivian’s service fleet now spends less time navigating charging complexities and more time doing what they do best—delivering outstanding customer service.”

Bluedot continues to revolutionize EV fleet management, currently supporting thousands of EV drivers across rental, corporate, utility, and government fleets. With this collaboration, Bluedot and Rivian showcase how fleet management innovation accelerates the broader electrification movement. As EV adoption rapidly expands, Bluedot remains at the forefront—making electrification simpler, smarter, and more effective.

