Dr. Nicolas Peter elected Chairman of Supervisory Board of BMW AG

At a meeting of the Supervisory Board held following the Annual General Meeting of BMW AG, Dr. Nicolas Peter was elected its chairman. 86.21 percent of shareholders had voted earlier, at the BMW AG Annual General Meeting, to appoint Dr. Peter to the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Dr. Nicolas Peter served as the member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for the Finance division from January 2017 to May 2023. He has extensive experience in the automotive industry, combined with many years in a wide range of management positions at the BMW Group.

Dr. Peter has not held any position within BMW AG since 11 May 2023 and has therefore completed the two-year cooling-off period required by the German Corporate Governance Code.

The Annual General Meeting has also elected Dr. Marc Bitzer, Ms. Rachel Empey, Ms. Anke Schäferkordt and Prof. Dr. Christoph Schmidt to the Supervisory Board for another four-year term.

