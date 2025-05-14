Iteris chosen to implement the City of Burleson’s Advanced Traffic Management System Plan

Comprehensive project encompasses traffic signal system upgrades, new Traffic Management Center and communication infrastructure to support the plan

Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced that it was awarded a $1.7 million contract by the city of Burleson, Texas to execute an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) plan. Under the terms of the one-year agreement, Iteris has completed design and construction of a new Traffic Management Center and is currently installing and integrating traffic signal detection hardware, software and communication infrastructure throughout the city.

The city has chosen to upgrade city intersection detection sensors to Iteris’ Vantage Apex® hybrid sensors. Vantage Apex is the industry’s first 1080p high-definition (HD) video combined with four-dimensional (4D) radar sensor and integrated artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. It delivers state-of-the-art detection, tracking and classification accuracy of vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists, as well as HD video display for traffic management center monitoring. Iteris teams are installing these, along with CCTV cameras, ethernet switches, cell modems and all other communication infrastructure to support the ATMS.

Iteris is also overseeing the development of a turnkey Traffic Management Center (TMC) for the city, including its finalized design, construction, and integration. The TMC, paired with the extensive intersection signal upgrades, will provide a state-of-the-art system for the city to manage their traffic flow in a way that improves the experience of their constituents.

“We’re excited to leverage Iteris’ core services and offerings to help Burleson on this project from inception to completion,” said Steven Bradley, senior vice president of mobility consulting solutions at Iteris. “Their plan brings together our comprehensive and streamlined approach to furnish the advanced sensor technology, upgraded traffic management system, and complete installation/integration—all things that we’re proud to have dedicated teams for. This turnkey approach delivers on Iteris’ vision to help agencies accelerate the deployment of new technologies to improve mobility. We’re thrilled to bring those teams together to help the city execute their vision to increase efficiency and safety to the traveling public.”

