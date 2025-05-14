SEAT brings electrification to a broader audience with the introduction of the Style trim for the Leon e-HYBRID

Style trim joins the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s top FR trim, giving greater customer options, while broadening the plug-in hybrid’s appeal

SEAT is taking electrification to a broader audience with the introduction of the Style trim for the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID. A key pillar in the brand’s strategy, the plug-in hybrid SEAT Leon’s new trim level is a mix of efficiency, excitement and affordability.

The SEAT Leon was the brand’s first plug-in hybrid model. Available in both 5-door and Sportstourer bodies, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID in Style trim joins the top FR trim, to make electrification accessible to more customers.

The new generation of e-HYBRID engine (plug-in hybrid) delivers 204PS (150kW)/350Nm. It combines a 1.5-litre TSI 150PS (110kW) petrol engine, 115PS (85kW) electric motor and 19.7kWh lithium-ion net battery pack. The combination allows the SEAT Leon to deliver eco-conscious excitement and an electric-only range of up to 134km. And when the battery needs recharging, drivers can now charge up to 50kW on DC fast-chargers or at 11 kW at home on an AC wallbox.

“The SEAT Leon continues to be a fundamental element of the brand’s strategy, especially with the introduction of this new generation of plug-in hybrid powertrain, which reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability.” said Arantxa Alonso, SEAT Brand Officer. “The addition of the Style trim to the Leon e-HYBRID broadens its appeal and gives even more people access to an electrified future, mixing the efficiency and excitement SEAT is renowned for.”

The SEAT Leon e-HYBRID’s new Style trim offers a wide range of standard equipment, with a dynamic exterior look, with the front and rear ecoLED lights, 17” alloy rims, and a modern and connected interior space, where the 10.25” digital cockpit and the 10.4’’ infotainment system with a retro-illuminated slider come together to create a seamless and intuitive driving experience.

Designed, developed, and produced in Barcelona at the brand’s Martorell facilities, the SEAT Leon e-HYBRID in Style trim is now available to order.

SOURCE: SEAT