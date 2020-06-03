Post-COVID auto industry rescue, French style

The French government has stepped in to rescue the local automotive industry with an €8bn (US$8.8bn) support package. The country had among the highest number of COVID-19 cases and its lockdown strategy has been particularly strict compared with many other markets. Along with curfews and restricted travel, operations at vehicle plants and dealerships ground to a halt, during which time companies burned through cash at an alarming rate. While restrictions across France began to ease on 11 May, the coming economic recession will pose additional challenges and make any recovery a slow one….