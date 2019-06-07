People need to be safe, secure and happy in shared autonomous vehicles

Drivers might be removed from shared AVs, but the human touch will be needed for some time to come. By Betti Hunter

   June 7, 2019

As increasing numbers of automakers and city authorities seek to explore innovative new mobility options, the scope for shared rides is also growing. While traditional public transit is unlikely to disappear, new, smaller shared mobility services are augmenting urban mobility ecosystems. Ride-hailing and car-sharing services are experiencing a boom in popularity, driven by a need to reduce vehicles on city roads and consumer demand for more personalised, affordable services….

