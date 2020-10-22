P2P car rental needs detailed regulation and security reassurance

Without a clear regulatory landscape and security fail-safes, peer-to-peer car-sharing could leave itself open to exploitation and theft. By Jack Hunsley

   October 22, 2020

Just as how Uber and Lyft revolutionised the taxi industry, Airbnb has changed the holiday rental market. This on-demand marketplace, which often allows travellers to stay in cut-price lodges in locations where hotels charge premium fees has become extraordinarily popular. And it is unsurprising to see this peer-to-peer (P2P) model trickle down into other sectors….

