Decentralised automated charging will enable robotaxi fleets

After a slow start, robotaxis are inching closer towards the mainstream. In June 2024, Waymo stated it was delivering 50,000 paid driverless journeys per week to its customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Then, on 15 August, Chinese ride-sharing platform WeRide announced it had been granted a robotaxi permit by the government of California. This follows a successful petition by WeRide to trial its platform in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.