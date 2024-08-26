Decentralised automated charging will enable robotaxi fleets

Rocsys CEO Crijn Bouman believes robotaxis are inevitable, but success may require a reassessment of charging operations. By Stewart Burnett

After a slow start, robotaxis are inching closer towards the mainstream. In June 2024, Waymo stated it was delivering 50,000 paid driverless journeys per week to its customers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Then, on 15 August, Chinese ride-sharing platform WeRide announced it had been granted a robotaxi permit by the government of California. This follows a successful petition by WeRide to trial its platform in the United Arab Emirates in 2023.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here