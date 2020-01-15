No Apple car for now as tech giants turn attention to rolling out in-car platforms

Rumours continue over the exact nature of Apple’s plans for the automotive space. Details on Project Titan, the name given to its shadowy autonomous vehicle programme, remain scarce, although there were some developments of note in 2019: it continued to poach high-ranking Tesla engineers, namely former Vice Presidents Steve MacManus and Michael Schwekutsch, joining former Chief Vehicle Engineer Doug Field. It also laid off 200 staff from the project at the start of the year, but the company would later go on to acquire the self-driving start-up Drive.AI, which had reportedly been on the brink of shutting down….