Nissan Q2 2023/24 results

Nissan's quarterly profit improvement owes more to the company's own performance than to the external factor of exchange rates, writes Jonathan Storey

Nissan beat consensus forecasts with a more than doubling of Q2 and first-half operating profit, driven by higher sales, a richer mix and strong net pricing. Having raised its full-year forecast in Q1, the company raised it again, despite the continuing weakness of its Chinese operation.

