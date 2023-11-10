Nissan Q2 2023/24 results

Nissan beat consensus forecasts with a more than doubling of Q2 and first-half operating profit, driven by higher sales, a richer mix and strong net pricing. Having raised its full-year forecast in Q1, the company raised it again, despite the continuing weakness of its Chinese operation.
